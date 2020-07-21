Cats are thought to be more resistant to clinical disease from tick-borne pathogens; however, several tick-borne diseases have been reported in cats and more are being detected, including tick bite-associated granuloma and/or cellulitis, Lyme borreliosis, anaplasmosis, ehrlichiosis, haemoplasmosis (although this is more commonly from fleas), bartonellosis (cat scratch fever), tularaemia, babesiosis, hepatozoonosis and cytauxzoonosis. These are not all in the UK – at least, not yet10-12.