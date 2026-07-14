Incorporating these tests into the workflow of a normal day is just as important, to ensure no additional burden is placed on staff. Use of pre-visit communications (such as email and texts) can direct owners to resources such as the Ageing Canine Tool Kit (a joint venture between the University of Liverpool, BSAVA PetSavers and NationWide Laboratories) and help to get clients thinking about the subject prior to being in practice where they may feel put on the spot. Proper utilisation of nurse clinics and diary management can mean that a patient can be seen by a nurse for samples before moving on to see a vet to discuss the results, all within one visit that does not seem overly onerous to the caregiver.