14 Jul 2026
Emma Hooijberg BVSc, PhD, CertGP(SAP), DipECVCP, MRCVS explains how the normalisation of routine screening can help detect hidden health issues in senior pets.
Image: Jordi / Adobe Stock
Offering a health screening blood test has become routine in many UK small animal practices, but we may not always stop to consider why we are doing this.
It is a service that is sometimes queried by clients when examining estimates, and if veterinary surgeons cannot promote and explain its utility, it is unfair to expect nursing and client care teams to do so.
This article acts to serve as a reminder of why these tests (alongside urinalysis) can be far from routine, and can allow early detection of disease and better outcomes for our elderly patients.
Many dogs and cats are surprisingly adept at hiding clinical signs of disease – especially from the non-clinically trained caregivers they live with. Even when signs are present (such as reduced activity, weight loss and behaviour changes), they are often dismissed by owners as their pet “just getting old”, and even more overt signs such as polydipsia and polyuria are not often recognised.
Screening of blood and urine parameters can shed light on the pet’s overall health status, distinguish age changes from true pathology, and also provide the concrete evidence that caregivers need to convince them action is required. Normalising routine screening as part of ongoing health care may help reduce the number of animals presented only at the point when disease is advanced. It also helps challenge the perception that a pet that has “never needed a vet” is necessarily a healthy one, supporting earlier intervention and improved welfare.
Results within reference intervals are just as valuable as those that are abnormal, as they provide baseline data and an opportunity to map trends over time. This is also why the normalising of routine screening is so important, so that a client sees a test result within normal limits as the good news it is, rather than a waste of money.
Research consistently shows that apparently clinically healthy animals may have haematology and clinical chemistry changes indicating underlying disease.
A 2024 study in the US showed that of the patients presenting as healthy for wellness checks, 20% of senior dogs had changes that could be associated with liver, renal and electrolyte problems, and more than 40% of cats had changes that could be associated with renal or endocrine disease1.
Results from a single sample only show a snapshot of one moment in time, and sequential testing is as valuable, if not more valuable, than a single test. A prospective study published in the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine in 2025 took repeated measurements over a two-year period and found a 47% incidence of emerging neoplasia, alongside chronic kidney disease, neurological disease and orthopaedic disorders. Physical examination was only one element of the screening protocol, with blood work and urinalysis forming the other key parameters measured2.
While the ethics of diagnostic investigation in elderly patients are always worthy of consideration, in the vast majority of cases, blood sampling and the collection of urine are simple pain-free procedures that can bring considerable welfare benefits for the animal involved.
Any potential negative impact associated with these procedures can be significantly mitigated through compassionate handling principles, such as those advocated by the Fear Free accreditation scheme5.
Knowledge of vital organ function can allow appropriate prescribing of pain relief in patients suffering from arthritis, give confidence for a general anaesthetic to allow extraction of painful teeth or reassure a caregiver that treating for neoplasia is a worthwhile option, among other examples.
Human welfare is also worth considering in this context, as routine screening can empower a caregiver to enjoy the bond with their pet for its full potential lifespan, knowing that they are treating what they reasonably can. It can also aid a decision for euthanasia at the time most appropriate for the pet, if repeated test results show deterioration.
The 2023 American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) Senior Pet Guidelines recommend a minimum diagnostic database every 12 months, and in some cases every six months3. This should include the following tests.
A complete blood count offers insight into red blood cell mass, immune system function and clotting capabilities.
Early indications of blood loss, destruction or production issues can be seen, alongside evidence of acute or chronic infection and inflammation. Microscopic examination of blood smears is essential, as alterations in cell morphology cannot be detected by most point-of-care haematology analysers.
Biochemistry is key to understanding the current status of organ function, hydration status, electrolyte balance and metabolic and endocrine health. Kidney function can be assessed through urea and creatinine levels, with the addition of SDMA sometimes useful.
Based on canine biological variation data, changes in creatinine over time of more than 25% to 30% from a baseline indicate a clinically significant decline in glomerular filtration rate, even if creatinine remains within the reference interval. Creatinine must be measured with the same assay method each time. Monitoring trends in creatinine can allow for early detection of declining renal function.
Screening for liver disease can be performed via alanine transaminase, alkaline phosphatase and gamma glutamyl transferase measurement, with albumin, glucose, cholesterol and bilirubin, urea and bile acids serving as indicators of hepatic function. Glucose and cholesterol are useful screening tests for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Calcium can be a useful indicator of endocrine and neoplastic disease, and total thyroxine should be included – especially in cats.
In senior pets, urinalysis primarily provides information about renal tubular function (urine specific gravity), glomerular integrity (urine protein) and is useful as a screening test for diabetes mellitus (glucose).
Urine sediment evaluation can give further information in patients with clinical signs of dysuria. Urine protein:creatinine ratios are an essential part of monitoring for any patient with renal impairment.
The AAHA guidelines consider these tests a minimum, but would encourage any senior wellness screen to also include blood pressure monitoring, mobility testing, dental assessment and evaluation of cognitive function – all areas where timely intervention can improve outcomes through diet, medical treatment and environmental modification.
Laboratory tests are developing and improving all the time, with many set to revolutionise the way we approach senior pet screening.
DNA profiling is one such avenue, where the aim is to identify inherited health risks before they manifest clinically. A fair proportion of the caseload seen in veterinary medicine is directly related to genetic disease, and cardiomyopathies, coagulopathies and degenerative disorders are among those where early intervention can improve outcomes for affected patients. It may also improve welfare in the wider population through breeding programmes, although this aspect is less relevant in senior patients.
Blood-based cancer biomarker tests are also now available that measure circulating nucleosomes, the fragments of DNA released during cell death. The test can help identify patients that might have cancers such as lymphoma and haemangiosarcoma, even at early stages, and preliminary data also suggests that it may be able to detect some instances of mast cell tumours, malignant melanoma and histiocytic sarcoma.
The release of nucleosomes into the blood is common to many different types of cancer, and follow-up tests including biopsy are required for definitive diagnosis. However, by screening dogs routinely with this test, those dogs that may benefit from further investigation can be identified and potentially treated at an earlier stage of the disease where achieving remission is more likely.
Practices often have much of the equipment needed for senior pet health screening, and well-maintained in-house analysers can be valuable for prompt initial assessment. As with any diagnostic process, their usefulness depends on good sample handling, robust and frequent quality assurance, and team members who are confident in maintenance, operation and interpretation.
For many practices, however, external laboratories remain an essential part of senior health screening. Senior or geriatric profile screens can help focus attention on key parameters, and in busy clinics they also remove some of the practical burden from in-house systems. External testing offers the additional advantage of stringent quality assurance, lower analytical error, and pathologist interpretation, helping to identify subtle abnormalities and trends, while haematology is supported by blood smear assessment.
Engaging clients and normalising routine screening throughout the life of the pet is key to the success of monitoring in seniors – you cannot change what you do not measure.
As practice health plans move away from the blanket use of parasiticides, added value can still be retained beyond vaccinations and discounts by incorporating senior wellness screens as part of pre-paid packages.
Incorporating these tests into the workflow of a normal day is just as important, to ensure no additional burden is placed on staff. Use of pre-visit communications (such as email and texts) can direct owners to resources such as the Ageing Canine Tool Kit (a joint venture between the University of Liverpool, BSAVA PetSavers and NationWide Laboratories) and help to get clients thinking about the subject prior to being in practice where they may feel put on the spot. Proper utilisation of nurse clinics and diary management can mean that a patient can be seen by a nurse for samples before moving on to see a vet to discuss the results, all within one visit that does not seem overly onerous to the caregiver.
Offering tests as a standard part of the cost of any general anaesthetic or sedation fee can also provide a touchpoint for screening, and when communicated effectively, can often allay client fears around the procedure itself.
Far from being a standard tick-box exercise, when used appropriately, routine health screening of elderly patients can provide valuable insights into their risk of clinical disease long before it starts to cause problems.
Many diseases of elderly patients are insidious in nature and can cause significant welfare issues prior to diagnosis, so the use of simple blood and urine tests alongside physical examination can provide a window of opportunity to pre-empt these problems before they cause harm.
Improved welfare and clinical outcomes may be the key benefits for patients and their vets, but with the increased humanisation of pets in the eyes of their caregivers, offering proactive personalised care for individual pets is a key opportunity for bonding clients to the practice.
Emma Hooijberg is a board-certified veterinary clinical pathologist with experience in both commercial diagnostic laboratory work and academia, with authorship of more than 60 peer-reviewed scientific publications. Areas of special interest and expertise include laboratory quality assurance, clinical pathology of non-domestic species and teaching and continuing education.