Gluten is blamed for causing bloating, gut pain, headaches and lethargy. This syndrome in people has been dubbed non-coeliac gluten sensitivity and there have been claims up to a fifth have it. A neurological condition in people called gluten ataxia has shown how gluten can affect the brain without causing signs of gut disease, although, in a small proportion, diarrhoea and stomach cramps may still be seen. This has led to research in border terriers with CECS, as these dogs have neurological signs, but may also have gastrointestinal signs. Is it possible CECS is a canine equivalent of gluten sensitivity?