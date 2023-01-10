A vasorum has a highly variable distribution across the UK, with highly endemic local foci sometimes in close proximity to areas where the parasite is absent. E granulosus is also known to be present in endemic foci in Wales and the Western Isles of Scotland, as well as other possible foci in England and mainland Scotland. Ixodes ticks are present across the UK, but with areas of higher density (Abdullah et al, 2016). This means the risk of exposure to all of these parasites has a geographic component.