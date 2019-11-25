Benefit of early detection

It is possible early treatment of OA could retard the degradation of cartilage if certain up-regulated enzymes are targeted. Evidence for this is weak at best. However, to advocate for the patient, we have an ethical responsibility to detect and manage pain at the earliest opportunity. The potential side benefits of early action should also not be ignored; a more comfortable patient will be more active, helping to preserve muscle mass, and obesity can be addressed or avoided, reducing unnecessary exacerbation of joint disease.