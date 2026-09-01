Once the slide is dry, apply a small drop of liquid paraffin or immersion oil on to the sample and cover with a coverslip – microscopes are designed to look through a fluid layer, so this way the image will be clearer and the microscope will remain clean and free from contamination (Macfarlane, 2017). If the sample is suspected to contain ectoparasites, then apply a drop of liquid paraffin to the slide. To transfer the sample, roll the cotton bud in the liquid paraffin, then apply a coverslip and examine. All ectoparasites are visible at ×4 magnification, but ×10 may be required to determine if it is alive (Macfarlane, 2017). If the slide is being examined for cytology only, then ×4 or ×10 initially can be used to identify an area of interest.