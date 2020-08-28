Table 4. Supportive and symptomatic options can be beneficial in improving the quality of life of cats with chronic kidney disease (CKD). These options are reviewed in more detail in the International Society of Feline Medicine consensus guidelines on the diagnosis and management of feline CKD (Sparkes et al, 2016)

Clinical complication Approximate proportion of CKD patients affected Treatment options Comments

Hyperphosphataemia Greater than 67 per cent • Phosphate-restricted diet – ideally a therapeutic renal diet. Senior cat food is preferable to standard commercial cat food.

• Oral phosphate binders – with standard cat food or “renal” diet. For example, aluminium hydroxide, calcium carbonate, magnesium carbonate. • The International Renal Interest Society (IRIS) recommends phosphate restriction for all cats with azotaemic CKD (IRIS stages 2 to 4), irrespective of their blood phosphate levels. If blood phosphate levels remain above IRIS target levels in spite of phosphate restriction, a combination of renal diet and one or more phosphate binders may be required.

• Phosphate binders should be mixed with food; they work by binding to phosphate present in the diet, retaining this in the bowel and, therefore, limiting the amount of phosphate that can be absorbed by the body.

• Avoid calcium-containing binders in hypercalcaemic patients and those receiving calcitriol.

Dehydration Greater than 60 per cent • Correct dehydration with fluid therapy, as appropriate.

• Tactics to encourage increased fluid intake – for example, moist rather than dry food, water fountains.

• Home administration of SC fluids. Dehydration reduces renal perfusion and worsens renal function, leading to exacerbation of complications associated with CKD.

Metabolic acidosis (blood bicarbonate or total CO2 levels lower than 16mmol/L) Greater than 60 per cent • Correct dehydration with fluid therapy, as appropriate.

• Feed a non-acidifying renal diet.

• Potassium citrate 40mg/kg to 75mg/kg every 12 hours starting dose. • Metabolic acidosis is common in association with dehydration and often resolves on correction of this.

• Feeding a renal diet helps minimise acidosis development.

• Aim for blood bicarbonate or total CO2 levels in the range of 16mmol/L to 24mmol/L.

Poor appetite Greater than 30 per cent • Nursing tactics – for example, hand feed, warm the food gently.

• Mirtazapine* 1mg to 2mg per cat PO every 48 hours, as needed.

• Cyproheptadine* 1mg to 2mg per cat PO every 12 hours to 24 hours, as needed.

• Consider placement of an oesophagostomy feeding tube. Ensure other treatable causes of poor appetite – such as hypokalaemia, dehydration, nausea and anaemia – are addressed before considering an appetite stimulant. Mirtazapine or cyproheptadine should be chosen and not used in combination.

Anaemia Greater than 30 per cent • Recombinant human erythropoietin – for example, epoeitin*, darbepoietin*

• Iron supplementation as needed – for example, 50mg iron dextran IM monthly as needed, or 30mg to 60mg ferrous fumarate per day PO. • Care should be taken not to oversupplement if using injectable iron. Cats suffering from iron deficiency have low serum iron and iron saturation with a normal total iron binding capacity.

• Management of anaemia associated with CKD is reviewed in detail elsewhere (Chalhoub et al, 2011).

Systemic hypertension (systolic blood pressure persistently greater than 160mmHg) 20 per cent to 30 per cent • Amlodipine 0.0625mg/kg to 0.25mg/kg PO every 24 hours.

• Telmisartan 2mg/kg PO every 24 hours. Amlodipine is the first choice medication for cats with severe hypertension; amlodipine and telmisartan can be used concurrently in cats with refractory hypertension.

Hypokalaemia (potassium lower than 4mmol/L) 20 per cent to 25 per cent • Oral potassium gluconate: 1mmol to 2mmol per cat PO every 12 hours to 24 hours.

• Therapeutic renal diets are supplemented in potassium. Avoid acidifying and high-protein diets.

• Patients receiving SC fluids at home: 10mmol potassium chloride can be added to 500ml bag of fluids (mix thoroughly). Often, hypokalaemia associated with CKD is mild and can be difficult to identify clinically. Severely affected cats may suffer from ventroflexion of the neck.

Nausea and vomiting 20 per cent to 25 per cent • Maropitant 1mg/kg to 2mg/kg PO every 24 hours (licensed for up to five days use).

• Mirtazapine* 1mg to 2mg per cat PO every 48 hours, as needed.

• Omeprazole* 0.5mg/kg to 1mg/kg PO every 12 hours to 24 hours.

• Famotidine* 0.5mg/kg to 1mg/kg PO every 24 hours.

Bacterial urinary tract infection (UTI) 20 per cent to 25 per cent Appropriate antibiotic chosen following culture and susceptibility testing; long courses (four to six weeks) may be needed in some patients. UTIs may be present in the absence of specific lower urinary tract signs. Treatment is recommended when clinical signs (urinary or systemic) are present, where pyuria is documented, where ultrasound evidence of pyelonephritis is present and if renal function has deteriorated.

Renal proteinuria (urine protein to creatinine ratio [UPC] persistently greater than 0.4) Greater than 20 per cent • Telmisartan 1mg/kg PO every 24 hours.

• Benazepril 0.5mg/kg PO every 24 hours. • Rule out pre-renal and post-renal proteinuria, and confirm persistence of proteinuria before making a diagnosis of renal proteinuria.

• Consider treatment of borderline proteinuria (UPC 0.2 to 0.4), since the prognosis for these cats is significantly worse than non-proteinuric cats (UPC lower than 0.2).