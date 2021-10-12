Spotting signs

Diagnosing illness in elderly cats can be challenging, since veterinarians should be able to differentiate non-pathological signs and changes caused by normal ageing from age-related diseases. In addition, it is not uncommon that elderly cats are presented with concomitant medical conditions that, in some cases, can show similar clinical signs (for example, concurrent hyperthyroidism and diabetes mellitus6) or can be aggravated by normal age-related changes7; for example, house soiling can be worsened by OA if cats have trouble and/or feel pain when getting into their litter tray.