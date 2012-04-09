Further biochemical analysis of the abdominal fluid and comparison of levels to serum can be useful, for example, bilirubin for bile peritonitis, creatinine or potassium for uroabdomen, triglycerides and cholesterol for chyloabdomen. Also, a number of studies show the utility of glucose measurement in fluid and comparison to blood as an indicator of sepsis (fluid glucose greater than 1.0mmol/L lower than serum indicates sepsis) and similarly with lactate (fluid lactate greater than 2.5mmol/L and higher than blood indicates sepsis in dogs). If the patient has had recent abdominal surgery then neutrophilic inflammation will be found, but the neutrophils should be non-toxic and no bacteria or organic debris should be found. In septic peritonitis (Figure 3), signs of neutrophil toxicity are usually evident. However, it is not always easy to find organisms inside the cells. The use of glucose and lactate measurement in exudates is very useful in patients suspected to be septic, but no organisms are seen on cytology.