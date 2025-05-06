Diagnostic imaging

When the diagnostic imaging team was able to perform an ultrasound, it revealed a ruptured prostatic abscess, a rare cause of septic peritonitis. While prostatic abscesses affect around 40 per cent of male dogs with prostatic disease, rupture is uncommon, making this an unusual and severe case. Without treatment, Freyr’s prognosis was almost certain fatality, and even with treatment, survival rates only average around 50 per cent.