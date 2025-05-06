6 May 2025
Freyr the Shetland sheepdog at Lumbry Park Veterinary Specialists.
The emergency and critical care team at Lumbry Park Veterinary Specialists was recently presented with Freyr, a two-year-old male Shetland sheepdog suffering from septic shock caused by a ruptured prostatic abscess – a rare and life-threatening complication of prostatic disease that required immediate and expert intervention.
Freyr was initially taken to Cedar Vets when he began showing alarming symptoms including lethargy, vomiting, diarrhoea and bloody urine. Despite being treated with intravenous fluids, analgesics, antibiotics and anti-emetics, his condition deteriorated rapidly, and the decision was taken to refer him to Lumbry Park Veterinary Specialists.
By the time Freyr arrived, he was collapsed and in septic and hypovolaemic shock – a critical state that required immediate stabilisation.
When the diagnostic imaging team was able to perform an ultrasound, it revealed a ruptured prostatic abscess, a rare cause of septic peritonitis. While prostatic abscesses affect around 40 per cent of male dogs with prostatic disease, rupture is uncommon, making this an unusual and severe case. Without treatment, Freyr’s prognosis was almost certain fatality, and even with treatment, survival rates only average around 50 per cent.
A treatment plan was quickly established, requiring the expertise of multiple specialists working in tandem. Initial focus was on bolstering Freyr’s blood pressure with intravenous fluid boluses and vasopressor medications.
Despite these efforts, his condition remained critical and he became resistant to standard vasopressor therapy. Following discussion, the team suspected critical illness-related corticosteroid insufficiency and initiated a hydrocortisone CRI, which thankfully proved to be a turning point.
The next step was surgery. A midline laparotomy was performed by the author to debride the ruptured prostate and omentalise the area – an incredibly challenging, but essential procedure to control the infection.
Postoperatively, Freyr was placed in the intensive care unit and received round-the-clock care, including management of an abdominal drain, oesophagostomy feeding and a combination of medications to address postoperative ileus and regurgitation.
The septic shock had also left Freyr with acute kidney injury, which was treated with fluid therapy and finally, after seven days of steady recovery, he was allowed to go home.
Today, Freyr is thriving. His owners report that he has matured into a very happy and healthy family pet who loves nothing more than playing with their grandchildren and running in the local countryside.
Freyr’s case underscores the importance of swift action in veterinary emergencies and highlights the incredible outcomes that are possible with expert intervention.