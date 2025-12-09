As a sole therapy, SGLT-2 inhibitors are insufficient if an absolute loss of β islet cells occurs to the point that the pancreas cannot produce sufficient insulin, even if all cells were functional. This is the case in the majority of dogs and around 10% to 20% of cats. SGLT-2 inhibitors can still have a therapeutic role in these cases; a number of studies in dogs have shown that their use can reduce the amount of insulin required and improve glycaemic control (Box et al, 2024).