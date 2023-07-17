Eosinophils and mast cells are rather common in feline skin cytology, and are associated with several clinical manifestations, such as mosquito bite hypersensitivity, miliary dermatitis and eosinophilic granuloma complex diseases. In dogs, this pattern is rather infrequent and mostly observed with sarcoptic mange, flea infestation and facial eosinophilic furunculosis. When small lymphocytes and plasma cells are the main cells present in the sample, the pattern is said to be lymphoplasmacellular. This pattern is uncommon and it is observed in cases of feline lymphoplasmacellular pododermatitis, or in cases of infective agents that strongly stimulate antibody reaction, such as Leishmania infantum.