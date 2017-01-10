One extra technique that may be needed is the extraoral near parallel technique. This should be used for the maxillary cheek teeth if superimposition of the zygomatic arch is a problem, which it often is in cats. This involves the patient lying in lateral recumbency with the maxillary cheek teeth being x-rayed closest to the table. The mouth should be held open and the film placed as near to parallel to the long axis of the teeth as possible. The beam is then angled 70° to the film and target teeth.