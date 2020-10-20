Adult fleas are haematophagous pests, feed only on the host’s blood, and can lead to severe blood loss and anaemia during heavy infestations. Fleas can also cause severe irritation and pruritus, which can progress to hair loss and serious skin pathologies, which can deteriorate the animal’s welfare (Bouhsira et al, 2012).

Animals may develop a hypersensitivity reaction to the flea’s salivary proteins following flea bites (McCoy et al, 2008; Elsheikha, 2012). The allergic reaction is commonly known as flea allergy dermatitis, where the affected animal exhibits pruritic dermatitis, erythema, alopecia, excoriation and papules/pustules (Bonneau et al, 2009; Bruet et al, 2012).