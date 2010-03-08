Salt and dog foods’ palatability

The taste of salt is innately appealing to people – hence its use as a flavour enhancer – but dogs’ and cats’ taste systems are not the same as that found in humans and other omnivores. One of the major differences is that dogs are relatively insensitive to salt, showing little preference for sodium chloride or appetite for sodium (Fregly, 1980). Because of this, the palatability of dog foods is not enhanced by the addition of salt or sodium (Bradshaw, 2006). The idea that dog food palatability might be improved by adding salt (Delaney, 2006) is thus incorrect.