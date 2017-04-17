As Eric was able to breathe normally at this stage, he was not ventilated, but his end-tidal CO 2 was monitored. Consideration was given to giving flumazenil, an IV benzodiazepine receptor antagonist; however, its use is still controversial and may have little real benefit unless the patient is already on benzodiazepines. It is worth noting the ECC team did not consider using either diazepam nor midazolam, as some evidence exists they may exacerbate seizuring in HE patients (Lidbury et al, 2016). The team did consider using the renally excreted levetiracetam, but experience of using it suggested the onset was not rapid enough for Eric’s condition.