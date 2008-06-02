Palpation of the abdomen will determine the degree of bladder filling and the ease with which it can be expressed. Bladder function may be affected in spinal patients. One can often glean information from the owner, such as whether the dog leaked urine when lifted. The striated muscle of the urethral sphincter mechanism is innervated by the pudendal nerve arising from S1-S3. A LMN bladder is easy to express because the urethral sphincter mechanism is hypotonic and the bladder feels large and flaccid. Conversely, a UMN bladder is more difficult to express and characteristically tense due to the hypertonic sphincter. UMN bladders are seen with lesions cranial to the sacral segments – typically, those affecting T3-L3. The importance of determining bladder function is twofold: firstly, so appropriate drug therapy can be determined, and also the prognosis for recovery. LMN lesions have a poor prognosis, whereas those with UMN bladder signs have a more reasonable prognosis.