SEC is uncommonly reported in dogs. One case series reported the presence of SEC in the left ventricle or all the cardiac chambers of three dogs, which were diagnosed with infective mitral endocarditis, Evans syndrome and sepsis of unknown origin. These dogs had either normal cardiac size or mild cardiomegaly, but it was interestingly noted that all of them exhibited hyperfibrinogenaemia. However, a direct association between SEC and fibrinogen could not be established, likely due to the multifactorial pathophysiology of SEC25.