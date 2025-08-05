Some cases are very straightforward. For example, generally if a patient is suspected of having a brain tumour, we are unlikely to advise a CT scan for diagnosis, but would instead recommend the patient was referred elsewhere for neurology-led MRI. Similarly, if a young spaniel presents with forelimb lameness, we are more likely to suggest a CT scan and would often recommend this ahead of x-rays as it is likely more cost effective and accurate in the long run. The more challenging instances are in cases where either MRI/CT may be appropriate, for example, in many oncology patients. We may be more likely to opt for CT over MRI, both depending on the primary site, but also where the potential exists for pulmonary or widespread distant soft tissue or skeletal metastatic disease.