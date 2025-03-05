Of further clinical interest, one study found that administration of gabapentin significantly decreased systolic blood pressure in both healthy cats and cats with renal disease by an average of 12mmHg, so this should be factored into any results obtained from patients receiving gabapentin prior to undergoing sphygmometry (Quimby et al, 2024). A recently licensed product in the UK and EU that is also available in North America is Bonqat, a liquid form of pregabalin. Bonqat is licensed to deal with short-term feline anxiety related to travel and vet visits.