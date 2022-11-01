1 Nov
Molly was referred to the internal medicine team at Anderson Moores just before Christmas 2020 with limb swelling, and a deep and painful ulcer on one leg.
Blood tests indicated poorly functioning kidneys – with a low platelet count, increased liver values and blood smear changes further supporting CRGV as the cause.
David Walker, who leads the team and is a UK authority on the disease, said: “Although heartbroken to hear the news, Molly’s owners were keen to do everything possible for her.
“A urinary catheter was placed to help us balance Molly’s fluid input to her output and ensure her kidneys were continuing to produce urine.
“Molly also received other medications to help counteract some of the other effects of CRGV and acute kidney injury on the body, while her skin lesions were appropriately managed and dressed, with our soft tissue surgeons routinely monitoring the progress of these.”
Molly’s urine production and blood work initially seemed to be following an all-too-familiar pattern of deterioration, making the Anderson Moores team fear the worst.
However, after four days’ treatment, things started to improve – and after two nerve-wracking weeks, Molly was discharged to continue her recovery at home.
Mr Walker said: “Molly’s journey brought immense joy to not just her family, but also the whole team at Anderson Moores – especially those involved in her care.
“Sadly, stories such as Molly’s are relatively rare, with CRGV remaining a devastating disease, without a known cause or treatment, and which has taken away many beloved dogs from their families.”