Worms

Although less visually obvious than ectoparasites, endoparasites still remain present during the summer months – particularly due to increased outdoor activity and greater exposure to intermediate hosts and contaminated environments. Gastrointestinal and respiratory worm burdens can be influenced by lifestyle factors, with dogs that spend more time outdoors, explore high-risk environments or have access to prey species being at increased risk of infection. Certain parasites demonstrate clear seasonal patterns; for example, Angiostrongylus vasorum is transmitted through ingestion of infected slugs and snails (NOAH, no date), which are more active during warm, wet conditions commonly seen in summer. This increases the likelihood of exposure – particularly in dogs that scavenge or investigate outdoor environments closely.