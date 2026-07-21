Wide-ranging neurological changes also occur, not only impacting on the neural circuits associated with reproductive behaviour, but also emotional regulation, behavioural inhibition and risk/reward judgement (Harvey, 2019). This can result in impulsive responses to emotions such as fear and frustration; for example, a dog who previously responded to a caregiver “tickling their tummy” with appeasement gestures, such as lip licking to communicate unwillingness to engage, might now respond with repulsive behaviour, such as growling. Or a dog kept on a tight lead and unable to roam as desired might become frustrated, pull on and/or grab the lead, jump up at the caregiver and be unresponsive to attempted caregiver interaction.