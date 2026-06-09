Allie Matchwick graduated from the University of Bristol in 2012 and worked in small animal general practice for five years before focusing on surgery. She completed her residency in private practice and became an ECVS/EBVS boarded specialist in small animal surgery in 2024. Allie currently works at Eastcott Referrals, doing both soft tissue and orthopaedic cases, with a mostly orthopaedic bias. She has interests in wound management, antimicrobial stewardship for wounds and the treatment of open fractures. Allie is also secretary of the Veterinary Wound Healing Association.