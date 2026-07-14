A large case series from a single centre in the US (Carlson and Stern, 2026) suggests a potential improvement in survival for dogs with heart failure treated off-licence with Entresto, a combination drug comprising valsartan (an angiotensin-II receptor blocker) and sacubitril (which reduces breakdown of B-type natriuretic peptide). Although enough to justify further study, this publication does not evaluate safety or efficacy in a controlled trial, so a treatment recommendation cannot be made based on this. However, many owner-facing online forums recommend this drug highly, so enquiries from owners have become frequent in recent months, and it is worth practising vets being aware of the publication and public interest. We have prescribed Entresto for dogs when they have established heart failure signs that have become refractory to standard medical therapy, requiring more than 6mg/kg/day furosemide to control pulmonary oedema. Owing to the lack of rigorous scientific data, there is no consensus amongst cardiologists on the utility of this drug in dogs.