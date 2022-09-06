A more recent study comparing intervertebral disc degeneration affecting CD and NCD dogs confirmed the same type of histopathological changes, called chondroid metaplasia. Histopathological disc assessment did not confirm presence of fibroblasts and fibrocyte-like cells within the degenerated nucleus pulposus of the affected discs in both NCD and CD dogs (Hansen et al, 2017). During the process of disc degeneration (chondroid metaplasia), a significant decrease of proteoglycans (chondroitin sulfate), glycosaminoglycans and water occurs, as well as increased levels of collagen (Ghosh et al, 1977; Bergknut et al, 2012). This affects the ability of the disc to absorb shock by causing damage to the annulus fibrosus and progressive endplate sclerosis (Hansen, 1952).