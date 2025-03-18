Some of the reasons that TTA hangs on is that it requires less by way of specialist equipment (everyone has a sagittal saw, but not everyone has a TPLO saw and the cylindrical blades required for TPLO), and it is claimed that the technique is easier to learn. I would argue this latter point is not necessarily accurate, and there is at least as much scope for malpositioning or malaligning the osteotomy as with TPLO, not to mention a (anecdotally) greater risk of implant failure where technique is not optimal.