Review current status relative to the pre-planned objectives.

Use clinical metrology instrument measurement tools and record results – how do these compare to previous visits?

Share and discuss results with owners.

Collaborate with the clinical team to review and deliver specific management interventions.

Revise objectives and update management plan in light of your review.

Establish review dates as a key part of the ongoing management strategy.

This approach is very different from waiting for the owner to return an affected dog because its OA symptoms are getting worse or more obvious. Instead, proactive review provides an opportunity to tailor your patients’ OA management plan to their individual needs. Depending on your clinic, this care can often be coordinated with visits to see those you collaborate with in care delivery, such as physiotherapists, hydrotherapists or RVNs.