Collaboration Using different skill sets within the practice – and between the practice members and therapists – will broaden and enhance the care that can be delivered. It is mandatory that all members agree to cooperate and work together on a common plan.

Coordination Someone needs to coordinate all these elements and effectively lead the management plan, ensuring the objectives of the common plan are being delivered.

Consistency If the elements described above are achieved then the management plan will demonstrate consistency, which will build owner trust as well as deliver better care.