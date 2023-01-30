In the eye the retinal and choridal vasculature can be affected. The retina can respond with either arteriolar constriction or torturosity, with the latter more likely to result in haemorrhage. With the increased pressure, blood and plasma from blood vessels escape and retinal oedema, haemorrhages and retinal detachment occurs. Haemorrhage can occur in both the anterior and posterior segment of the eye, and will be evident as hyphaema.