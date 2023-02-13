Although not commonly used, nitroprusside can be used in acute severe situations. It is crucial the blood pressure is frequently monitoring as severe hypotension can result. Nitroprusside causes immediate peripheral arterial and venous vasodilation when given intravenously. A starting dose of 1ug/kg/min to 2.5ug/kg/min IV can be used. If this does not achieve the desired decrease in SAP, this dose can be increased in increments of 2ug/kg/min every 30 minutes until a maximum of 10ug/kg/min to 15ug/kg/min IV is reached.