Longer than six months. A collar containing flumethrin and imidacloprid is licensed for seven to eight months’ protection against fleas and ticks. Its efficacy is likely to be reduced by frequent swimming or shampooing, and use in pets with these lifestyle factors should be avoided. A fluralaner injection for dogs with 12 months’ duration of activity against fleas and ticks has been developed. These longer-acting treatments are useful where the administration of spot-on and tablet treatments is difficult, and where requirements for deworming frequency are low.