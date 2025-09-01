01 September 2025
Purina have developed a new feeding calculator to help clients feed exact quantities.
Ever struggled to give a client the exact feeding quantities their pet requires? Purina’s new Tailored Feeding Calculator could be the answer.
The online calculator is a new addition to the in-clinic tools available at Vet Centre, joining the Canine Cognitive Assessment Scale and Water Intake Calculator. The Feeding Calculator can be completed in minutes, generating a report that can be emailed to the client or printed out, with your recommendations explained in detail. Providing written confirmation of your recommendation provides better client adherence and ensures clarity.
Suitable for dogs or cats, the feeding calculator looks at a range of parameters to come up with a bespoke feeding guide for the individual animal, including:
The calculator gives an opt in for a weight management programme. Choosing the option for a Weight Adjustment Programme generates a comprehensive form for monitoring adult patient weight during the weight loss program, including a graph to chart progress at an optimal rate.
Depending on the diet selected, weight loss is calculated as either very gradual (for patients who need to stay on a therapeutic diet for a condition, or for a healthy pet requiring only a small amount of weight loss) or ‘veterinary supervised’. Veterinary supervised programmes allow for up to 2% loss per week using diets formulated for weight loss (high in protein, fibre and omega 3, but lower in energy).
The feeding calculator allows users to select the week of pregnancy and generates an adjusted feeding guide for the duration of the pregnancy. The lactation guide similarly generates a feeding guide that accommodates the nutritional requirement rising to peak lactation and tapering off as puppies or kittens are weaned.
When critical care is selected, the calculator only takes into account the feeding amounts for a hospitalised animal with low levels of energy expenditure. It also allows further selection if the patient is anorexic. It is suggested that when using this option, clinicians also take into account any additional factors and monitor the patient closely, as other factors such as cachexia can result in a more complex picture.
While the calculator isn’t password protected, remember you can access lots of free CPD content within Vet Centre. A digital token is required to give you access and you can request this from your Purina Veterinary Nutritional Partner or contact [email protected]
You can register here