30 May 2025
The company explains about its suite of practical resources for both vets and pet owners.
Image: Ian Dyball / Adobe Stock
Did you know that 56% of pet owners still believe dry eye is curable?
That’s why Dômes Pharma is inviting you to Take a Closer Look at Dry Eye — a campaign designed to raise awareness and support veterinary professionals in managing this lifelong condition.
To help you shine a light on eye health in your practice, we’ve developed a suite of practical resources for both vets and pet owners. From treatment guidelines and interactive case studies to webinars, owner education videos, and social media toolkits — everything you need is ready to explore.
Access the full range of materials at https://domespharma.co.uk/the-vet-vault/dry-eye/
And don’t forget to discover how the Corneal Focus range from Dômes Pharma UK can help support healthier eyes and better outcomes. Trusted by veterinary professionals, these targeted solutions are specifically designed for the needs of animal eye care.
1,000 pet owners surveyed. Conducted by 3 GEM on behalf of Dômes Pharma (2024).