The recommended protocol is to worm monthly from two weeks of age in puppies and three weeks of age in kittens (ESCCAP, 2021). This is because T canis/T cati is usually present in puppies and kittens from these ages. It is essential to worm from an early age because Toxocara causes serious diseases in young animals and almost all will be infected. Puppies should receive two-weekly treatments until they are 12 weeks old, with protocols being reduced to monthly treatments until they are six months old, and then three-monthly treatments (ESCCAP, 2021).