One simple method to help explain the approach to treatment is to use the control, consolidate, maintain (CCM) approach. This states that the pet will always be in one of these three clinical states (Figure 4), each of which requires a different approach to management. These dynamic states can, however, continually interchange during the full course of the disease (Figure 5). The key objective is to work to place patients in the maintenance phase and quickly recognise if they depart from this and correct it. The CCM approach helps explain management aims and shows that there is a clear plan to control the disease. This is very easy to understand, helps succinctly clarify management objectives and, importantly, identifies the need for constant ongoing management. Owners need information and education about their pet’s OA. It provides a platform to enable them to better understand the discussion of their pet’s management strategies and options. The clinical team should also understand and accommodate owner preferences, and provide ongoing information and support. This completes the package.