Deep pain assessment

The final part of the examination involves the assessment of deep pain. To test this, a noxious stimulus – such as applying artery forceps across digital bones (and tail base if no response is obtained) – is performed to look for a behavioural response, such as vocalising or turning to bite. Withdrawal of the limb should be seen first and is a spinal reflex, and therefore not an indicator of presence of sensation. The test is positive when the cat turns towards the clinician in response to the painful stimulation.