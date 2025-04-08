8 Apr 2025
Hayley Baker has reached a milestone of laparoscopic spaying procedures.
I have recently completed my 1,000th successful laparoscopic spaying procedure.
This might appear to be a slightly unusual milestone. However, I’m extremely proud to be able to say I truly believe the clinical direction I have set for my practice has positively impacted 1,000 animals in my care.
Raising awareness about the welfare benefits of neutering pets is essential; however, I also think that as veterinary professionals, we owe it to our clients and pet owners to evolve our practices, along with encouraging others in our profession to join the journey, too.
I have found both performing laparoscopic surgery and helping colleagues unlock its benefits to be highly rewarding, and deliver strong clinical outcomes for patients. The laparoscopic method uses small incisions, allowing clinicians to complete neutering procedures with cameras and specialist equipment, rather than the standard abdominal opening.
Laparoscopic spays offer many benefits over traditional open surgery, including reduced pain, faster recovery and fewer complications. We have all seen the difficulties that occur when patients access their stitches, along with the discomfort this then causes the animals, as well as owners. The laparoscopic approach significantly reduces wound surface area, and with that the risk of post-surgery infection.
Equally, the faster recovery times associated with laparoscopic spays can also offer tangible benefits; for example, working dogs undergoing a laparoscopic spay can return to full activity within just three days. Smaller incisions and minimal tissue trauma promote faster healing, while the precision of laparoscopic techniques can reduce the risk of complications such as postoperative bleeding or infection.
These benefits mirror the progress seen in human medicine, where minimally invasive surgery is already considered standard practice. By offering keyhole surgery, we are elevating the standard of care for pets, ensuring they benefit from advanced techniques that improve outcomes for both pets and their owners.
When designing my practice in Bar Hill, I set the goal of establishing a training hub for Vets for Pets colleagues. One perk of being both an independent practice owner and having access to a large brand is the ability to network with colleagues who also own practices, and who want to develop their ways of working.
I redeveloped my practice last year and purposefully chose to equip it with a dedicated laparoscopy theatre, as well as live-streaming facilities, to create an immersive training theatre and learning experience. Alongside accelerating the training programme I began five years ago, we have also continued to tailor our facilities to support minimally invasive procedures, and this is the preference for many of our clients.
Since December last year, almost 10 practices have attended training days. The programme I’ve designed also emphasises a team-based approach, involving vets, nurses, and practice managers, to ensure seamless integration of these techniques into everyday practice. We encourage entire teams to attend, so everyone understands the benefits and workflows, and can communicate with clients.
Looking ahead at my next milestone, I would love to have helped train at least 150 Vets for Pets colleagues in laparoscopic procedures within the next five years.
Seeing pets recover comfortably and quickly after surgery is incredibly rewarding. Although adopting minimally invasive techniques may seem daunting initially, the benefits for pets, owners, and veterinary teams make it absolutely worthwhile.