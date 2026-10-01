01 October 2026
How pairing prescribed kibble with corresponding wet formulas protects efficacy and improves clinical outcomes.
In veterinary practice, formulating a tailored nutritional plan is often just the first step in managing a patient’s health. The true challenge lies in long-term compliance.
While we carefully select clinical diets to manage specific conditions, pet parents often introduce wet foods from other brands to add variety or reward their pets. Pet parents may not realise that pairing the kibble you have recommended with a different wet food that is not designed to work alongside it can reduce the diet’s effectiveness and affect its intended benefits.
To ensure therapeutic success, consistency is key. By pairing a Hill’s Prescription Diet wet food with its matching kibble, every meal provides strong clinically proven results alongside an irresistible taste. Proactively recommending the Hill’s wet food that matches the prescribed kibble makes it easier to maintain consistent nutrition, which helps ensure that pet parents see strong, more predictable results.
Hill’s Prescription Diet wet foods are formulated to deliver the exact same clinically proven results as their dry counterparts. Offering multiple flavours and textures makes it easier to recommend the same clinical nutrition in ways that keep pets satisfied and keep pet parents engaged with the treatment plan.
To bring new variety and palatability to mealtimes, Hill’s has launched the new Prescription Diet Mousses. These mousses provide a smooth, savoury texture that pets love. This new addition offers practitioners another seamless way to deliver clinical nutrition that fits perfectly into the recommended dietary plan.
Because every pet has unique preferences, the Hill’s Prescription Diet range delivers precise clinical nutrition in a wide variety of textures and flavours. This variety gives veterinary professionals the flexibility to tailor each patient’s feeding protocol while keeping the diet clinically consistent.
The complete range of palatable textures available to prescribe includes:
By offering a comprehensive portfolio of textures, Hill’s enhances mealtimes and delivers more predictable outcomes for your patients. Providing multiple flavours and textures keeps pets interested in their meals and simplifies feeding choices, which ultimately helps pet parents show their love without compromising their pet’s clinical care.
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