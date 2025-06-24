Between 2015 and 2023, 21 TBE cases with a clinical disease were diagnosed in the UK, with 12 of these being diagnosed between 2022 and 2023. Three cases acquired the infection in the UK (Callaby et al, 2025). This is a small number, but demonstrates the importance of ongoing surveillance programmes – especially as up to 60% of encephalitis cases in the UK have unknown causes, so this may well be an underestimate (Kennedy et al, 2017).