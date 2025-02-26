26 February 2025
Tessie is the first fast-acting dual-purpose solution for separation and noise-related problems for dogs. Bonqat is the first licensed feline anxiolytic, for acute fear and anxiety associated with transportation and veterinary visits.
In the UK, situational anxiety in pets is a growing problem, with 1.4 million1 dogs showing signs of distress when left alone, and 4 million dogs1 showing fear of loud noises. In addition, more than 4 million cats2 are not having routine vet checkups, with 26%2 of these owners reporting that it is too stressful for their cat or themselves.
Both Tessie® and Bonqat® provide vets with NEW fast-acting treatments, to be considered alongside other management options for pet anxiety cases.
