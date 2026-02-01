To address these challenges, Behavet recently integrated completely free-of-charge behaviour first-aid support in 406 UK vet practices, including training on what to cover in a 10-minute behaviour consultation and owner-signposted resources designed to provide clear, evidence-based guidance when time is limited. This forms just one part of their contribution-focused mission, “Behavet Impact”. As Tom Mitchell, MRCVS, Behavet clinical director and chief executive, explains: “We have a goal of integrating free behaviour advice into more than 1,000 practices in the first 12 months of our Behavet Impact mission and have already reached more than 400 practices in under 3 months, highlighting both the need and desire of the entire profession to plug the welfare gap in behaviour that currently exists.”