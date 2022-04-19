The explanation for spironolactone being a weak diuretic is that it primarily targets the distal nephron (collecting tubule), where only small amounts of sodium are reabsorbed.However, in healthy dogs, doses up to 8mg/kg have not been shown to have any effect on water or sodium diuresis; therefore, it is thought to have its diuretic effects in patients only with CHF8. Despite this weak diuretic effect, in clinical trials in humans with severe CHF spironolactone has been shown to have a beneficial effect on morbidity and mortality. Those receiving the medication had fewer symptoms of heart failure and were hospitalised less frequently9. Therefore, a conclusion was made that it was the aldosterone blockade that resulted in the reduction in morbidity.