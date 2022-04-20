The “Bernay trial” showed a striking 55% reduction in the risk of cardiac morbidity and mortality in dogs with myxomatous mitral valve disease (MMVD) when compared with conventional therapy alone (angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor [ACEi] plus furosemide, and digoxin, if needed). An even greater reduction (69%) in the risk of mortality was found when only cardiac mortality was analysed. While a lack of rigor of identifying dogs with CHF was a potential weakness of this study, for the benefit to be apparent in a group of dogs that showed a range of severity of disease is potentially an even more potent reason for its use.