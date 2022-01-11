Canine exposure to Borrelia species is, however, increasing. Two large studies have examined the distribution and prevalence of ticks infesting domestic dogs, as well as the prevalence of B burgdorferi in these ticks (Smith et al, 2012; Abdullah et al, 2016). The prevalence of Borrelia species found in Ixodes ticks attached to dogs has only increased marginally – from 2.3 per cent to 2.37 per cent – in the time between the two studies, but the overall number of ticks has increased. This suggests dogs are being exposed to increased numbers of Borrelia-infected ticks, but research is still required to establish how this is translating into infection and disease.