The annual prevalence was estimated as 0.043%, with 967 cases identified in the population – 98% of cases were in dogs that had come from outside the UK, and 61% had already been diagnosed with leishmaniosis before they came to the UK. Males and neutered dogs were predisposed to the disease. Generally, purebred dogs had a lower risk than mixed-breed dogs, but Brittany spaniels, Ibizan hounds and English pointers were markedly over-represented. Cases were more common in the south of England than would be expected if they were randomly distributed.