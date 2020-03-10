Unlike permanent parasites, ticks are able to survive on and off the host during all stages of their life cycle. They will only attach on to a host to feed and will feed for extended periods of time. This varies from several days to weeks, depending on factors such as life stage, host type and species. The cuticle (outside surface) of ticks grows to accommodate the large volume of blood ingested, which can be anywhere from 200 to 600 times their unfed bodyweight.