Lungworm (Angiostrongylus vasorum) is endemic across the UK and its prevalence is increasing1,2. The reasons for the expansion of lungworm’s range are not fully understood although foxes have been implicated and the increased prevalence of A. vasorum in these animals has been well documented.
Another theory for the spread is the movement of dogs around the country due to, for example, moving house, holidays or visiting second homes.
Despite the potential serious threat of lungworm to pets, a recent survey revealed that almost half of dog owners (42%)3 don’t know what lungworm is or how dogs can be affected by it and, worryingly, less than a quarter of participants3 (21%) said their dog was up to date with preventative treatment.
With more people planning trips away with their dogs in the coming months, now is a great time to raise awareness of the risks of lungworm to your clients and other pet owners in your area, to encourage them to keep up-to-date with their recommended parasite treatment, and to shine the spotlight on the parasite preventative work that your practice is doing.
To give you a head start, Elanco has created the Lungworm Awareness Toolkit to help your veterinary practice create its own lungworm awareness campaign.
You’ll find everything you need in the toolkit to create and run a successful campaign using social media and traditional media (newspapers, radio and TV).
Whether you are experienced in running awareness campaigns, or starting from scratch, there is something in the toolkit for everyone. It is designed to save you time by making it as easy as possible for you to select the parts that are right for you.
So, no need to hold back – get your lungworm message out to your community whichever way works for you. Access the toolkit today at MyElanco or speak to your Elanco sales representative.
