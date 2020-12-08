Table 2. Examples of the underlying causes of pyoderma

Underlying cause Salient historical/clinical features Can it be managed remotely? Alternative treatment options other than POM-V drugs (for dogs)

Ectoparasites

Fleasa • Pruritus/irritated behaviour.

• Contagious – other pets may be affected and owners may be bitten.

• Ventrum, medial thighs, face, radius/ulna, tibia/tarsus (Bruet et al, 2012). Yes • Fipronil

• Fipronil/(s-)methoprene

• Imidacloprid

• Nitenpyram

• Indoxacarbb

Sarcoptic mangea • Intense pruritus.

• Contagious – other pets may be affected, zoonosis.

• Erythema, vesiculopapular eruptions, crusts, scales‑pinnae, head, elbows, tarsi, ventrum (Pin et al, 2006). Yesc Noned

Demodicosisa Focal/multifocal to generalised non‑pruritic alopecia, erythema, scaling, comedones, hyperpigmentation (Mueller et al, 2020). Yesc • Noned

• Mild localised disease will resolve spontaneously in some cases

Allergic

Flea bite hypersensitivity • Pruritus.

• Other pets may be affected and owners may report being bitten.

• Dorsolumbar area and tail (Bruet et al, 2012). Erythema, papular crusting, scaling, self‑induced alopecia. Yes • Fipronil

• Fipronil/(s-)methoprene

• Imidacloprid

• Nitenpyram

• Indoxacarbb

Canine atopic dermatitis Diagnosis by exclusion

(Hensel et al, 2015) • Hallmark sign: pruritus.

• Erythema, papules, self‑induced alopecia, excoriations, lichenification, hyperpigmentation.

• Head/concave aspects of pinnae, axillae, ventrum, inguinal areas, perineum, distal extremities (Hensel et al, 2015). Yese

(Multifactorial disease necessitating in-clinic visits for a thorough initial work‑up) • Essential fatty acids

• Antihistamines

• Shampoo therapy

• Antimicrobial wipes

• Allergen avoidance

Cutaneous adverse food reaction Signs almost identical to canine atopic dermatitis Yese

(Multifactorial disease necessitating in-clinic visits for a thorough initial work-up) • Hydrolysed diet

• Home-cooked diet

(Hensel et al, 2015)

Endocrine

Hyperadrenocorticism • Polyuria/polydipsia, polyphagia

• Bilaterally symmetrical alopecia (non-pruritic), seborrhoea, comedones, striae, calcinosis cutis (Reeder, 2013) No

(Initial diagnosis and rechecks require blood sampling) None

Owners may incidentally report the historical features of these diseases during a remote consultation. The clinical features may also be noted on images/videos sent in by owners. The list is not exhaustive.

a The most practical method for ruling out ectoparasites from a remote perspective is to perform a treatment trial. These are three examples of the ectoparasites that present in general practice. Readers are referred to standard dermatology texts for a more comprehensive list.

b This list is not exhaustive and represents a proportion of the products available in the UK. Readers are advised to check the legal category of a medicine prior to dispensing.

c It is the author’s opinion that sarcoptic and demodectic mange can be managed successfully in the remote setting using POM-V drugs. The remote prescription of POM-V drugs should be in line with current RCVS guidelines on remote prescribing. It is the veterinary surgeon’s responsibility to ensure any prescription issued is in accordance with the veterinary medicines cascade.

d Based on a database search at Based on a database search at www.noahcompendium.co.uk/datasheet