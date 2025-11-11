Subjective assessment of cardiac chamber dilation and myocardial contractility form an integral part of cardiac POCUS. The author preferentially assesses the aforementioned in both the right parasternal short axis view at the level of the papillary muscles (mushroom view; RPSAX-papillary muscle) and the RPLAX-4 chamber view. However, neither POCUS nor formal echocardiography alone can accurately distinguish between patients with reduced preload (for instance, hypovolaemic shock) and patients with reduced afterload (such as maldistributive shock). Instead, POCUS should be combined with examination of perfusion parameters to assess the degree of vasoconstriction or vasodilation present.